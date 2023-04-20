By Max Greenhalgh • 20 April 2023 • 15:26

Bull killed by police after it charges at people near to Primary school Image Credit: Brian A Jackson Shutterstock.com

Cheshire police kill the bull ‘before anyone was seriously hurt’ after it charged at people close to a local Primary school

Police in Cheshire were forced to shoot dead a bull that had become loose and began charging at people close to a Primary school.

Police received calls early Tuesday morning to alert them that a bull was loose and charging at people.

The nearby Dingle Primary School was put into lockdown for the safety of the pupils.

Armed police arrived at the scene and took the decision to kill the bull to avoid anyone becoming seriously injured.

Cheshire Police said they did not take the decision to kill the bull lightly but as the bull was close to a school and a housing estate it could have caused serious injuries to multiple people.

A spokesman said: ‘Local officers, supported by firearms officers, attended the scene and local residents, including the nearby school, were advised to stay inside as the bull in its agitated state posed an immediate threat to their safety.

‘There was also a real risk of the bull escaping onto the main road and surrounding housing estates which could have caused a serious accident.

“Officers with the help of the owner attempted to secure the bull but the owner was unable to do so and the immediate danger to the public and the officers was high.

“A decision had to be made to dispatch the animal before anyone was seriously hurt.”