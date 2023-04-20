Business Extra

By Linda Hall • 20 April 2023 • 1:00

SUPERDRY: Damp spring affected sales Photo credit: CC/Alibearoli

Outlook cloudy SUPERDRY no longer expects to make a profit this year and may have to raise new funds. Poor weather had resulted in less demand for the company’s new spring-summer collection and sales were hit by the cost of living crisis hit, the British fashion brand admitted.

Tax facts MULTINATIONAL companies pay corporation tax averaging 21.8 per cent in Spain, more than seven percentage points below the European Union’s 29.03 per cent. Meanwhile, approximately half of the large Spanish groups pay corporation tax amounting to less than 20 per cent according to tax authority Hacienda.

CBI shamed The British Insurance Brokers’ Association, representing 1,800 insurance brokers and intermediaries, left the scandal-hit Confederation of British Industry (CBI) following sexual assault allegations against senior staff. The CBI admitted that some members had left but stressed this was only in “single-digit” numbers.

Gas cash SPANISH engineering and construction companies Tecnicas Reunidas, FCC and Turkey’s Enka secured a €1 billion contract to build one of Germany’s three planned regasification plants for liquid natural gas (LNG) near Hamburg. Another Spanish company, Sener y Cobra, will be responsible for another in Brünsbuttel.

Charge sheet Less than 12 years before the first ban on diesel engines comes into force, the UK has no public electric chargers or hydrogen refilling station for lorries. Lack of infrastructure makes it impossible for operators to decarbonise their fleets, the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT) warned.