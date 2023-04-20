By Anna Ellis • 20 April 2023 • 16:31

Crescendo International Choir hosted three free concerts on the Costa Blanca in April. Image: Crescendo International Choir.

Crescendo International Choir performed three successful concerts in April, providing free musical entertainment for people in the Costa Blanca area and raising money for various causes.



Most recently, Crescendo International Choir performed at La Siesta Evangelical Church in La Siesta Urb., Torrevieja, on Monday, April 17. A retiring collection at this concert raised €376 for the church’s charity work.

On Saturday, April 15, at Santiago Apostol Church in Benijofar, Crescendo Choir gave a free concert in the evening, after the regular mass. More than €250 was raised to help the town hall’s social services department buy food for people in need in the Benijofar area.

At the start of April, Crescendo Choir gave a Saturday evening concert at Salt Church in Los Montesinos. At this event, €420 was raised through the red bucket collection after the event.

Half of this money went to Salt Church for its own use and half went to Crescendo Choir to help it continue giving free concerts as the music director and the pianist are paid professionals. Member dues also help cover this expense.

For more details about the choir or upcoming events, head to the website crescendo-choir.com. You can also follow the group on Facebook at CrescendoTorrevieja. Or if you have questions, email info@crescendo-choir.com.

The choir would be delighted to have more singers, especially basses.

This international group sings a variety of songs ranging from musicals to spirituals, from pop to classical, mostly in English or Spanish. Rehearsals take place at Rincon de Miguel in Los Montesinos on Mondays between 5:45:PM to 8:00.PM.

All singers are welcome!