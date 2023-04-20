EasyJet travel disruption for British travellers THIS WEEKEND

By John Ensor • 20 April 2023 • 16:15

EasyJet. Credit: Sorbis / shutterstock.com

EasyJet has declared that some flights may be affected by strike action this weekend leading to more woes for British tourists.

Britons travelling to and from Italy could be affected by strike action, with the airline warning that some passengers may face ‘disruption.’

In a statement issued by EasyJet, they announced, ‘We have been informed of national strike action in Italy on Friday, April 21 which will affect areas in the airport including ground handling services, as reported by The Daily Express.

‘Like all airlines operating to and from Italy, we may see some disruption to our flying programme on this date.

‘We advise customers travelling to and from Italy on Friday, April 21 to allow additional time to travel to and from the airport and please continue to check flight tracker for further updates.

‘Should any flights be cancelled then we will contact customers via email and SMS using the details provided at the time of booking and check in.’

Customers whose flights have been cancelled are advised not to travel to the airport. EasyJet has announced that they will be offering customers the option of a free-of-charge exchange flight or a refund. However, it added that customers would not be able to claim compensation as a result of the strike action.

The statement from EasyJet concluded, ‘Although this is outside of our control, we would like to reassure customers that we are doing all we can to minimise any disruption that may occur as a result of the strike action.’

Italy will be undergoing a 24-hour general strike at the behest of Italian union CUB. The protest concerns Government’s rejection of a minimum salary and poor working conditions and is expected to cause much disruption.

by the strike so Any tourists travelling in Italy should allow ample time for their journey, as public transport is likely to be affected.

Strike action has taken its toll in other tourist destinations, including France, where protests over pension reform continue to have massive disruption.