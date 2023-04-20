Examining the growth of community-driven Cryptocurrencies: Analysing Floki Inu, Shiba Inu, and Big Eyes Coin

By Guest Writer • 20 April 2023 • 10:30

In recent years, the cryptocurrency industry has seen the emergence of several meme coins. Dominating the market are Dogecoin (DOGE), Shiba Inu (SHIB), and Floki Inu (FLOKI), while the newly launched Big Eyes Coin (BIG) is also gaining traction with its presale offers and bonuses.

Meme coins, also referred to as joke coins or dog coins, have gained popularity among investors seeking quick gains in the crypto market, as they are often created as parodies or satires of other cryptocurrencies.

Floki Inu’s approach of building a community and launching the Valhalla Metaverse could make it an attractive option for gamers and those interested in the metaverse. Shiba Inu Layer 2’s focus on scalability and NFTs may appeal to investors looking to participate in the growing NFT market.

The presale for Big Eyes Coin is in its final stage and ends on June 3, and it is poised to make a big impact with its imminent launch.

Floki Inu: Building a strong community and creating a Metaverse in the Cryptocurrency Industry

Floki Inu (FLOKI) is a meme coin driven by community involvement, aiming to reward its users through its innovative play-to-earn (P2E) mechanism. The coin has amassed a vast following on social media, with its community actively involved in promoting and developing the coin.

One of Floki Inu’s distinctive features is its emphasis on the Valhalla Metaverse, an innovative virtual world where users can own their assets and experience a decentralised economy. The Valhalla Metaverse presents an exciting opportunity for Floki Inu to engage with a new user base keen to explore the potential of Web3 and DeFi applications.

By leveraging Valhalla, Floki Inu can establish a unique ecosystem that enables users to earn rewards, trade NFTs, and participate in decentralised finance (DeFi) activities. This strategy aligns with the growing trend of utilising NFTs to propel growth in the cryptocurrency industry by offering a novel method of creating and monetising digital assets.

Exploring the Shiba Inu Layer-2 Blockchain and Ecosystem as a model for Floki Inu’s Development

Shiba Inu (SHIB), another well-known meme coin, recently launched Shibarium, its own Layer 2 blockchain, and ecosystem. Shibarium aims to enhance the scalability and transaction speed of the Shiba Inu network, making it more efficient and user-friendly. Similarly, Floki Inu intends to launch its own blockchain and ecosystem to provide faster and more affordable transactions for its users.

While it is uncertain whether Floki Inu will draw inspiration from Shibarium, it is evident that the company seeks to create its technology to improve the user experience and stimulate growth. In an increasingly competitive cryptocurrency industry, it is critical for companies to innovate and offer unique solutions to differentiate themselves from others. Floki Inu’s focus on technology and community-driven growth provides a significant advantage in this regard.

Big Eyes Coin’s Token launch is approaching

Big Eyes Coin (BIG) is a new player in the cryptocurrency industry, seeking to establish a community-led platform for artists, creators, and collectors. The coin’s unique strategy involves creating a decentralised platform for NFTs, enabling artists to design and sell their digital assets. Collectors can purchase and trade NFTs securely and in a decentralised way, while artists earn revenue from their creations.

The company aims to target a fresh audience interested in NFTs and decentralised marketplaces. Big Eyes Coin’s approach is in line with the industry’s rising trend of leveraging NFTs to boost growth. The company is planning to launch its token soon, enabling users to earn rewards and participate in the platform.

The presale for Big Eyes Coin will conclude on June 3rd, marking a significant milestone for the project. With a whopping $33 million already raised, the presale has achieved a new record for meme coin pre-sales, drawing the attention and admiration of several investors. To encourage potential investors, the Big Eyes Coin (BIG) team recently unveiled a bonus code that offers unprecedented benefits, valid for a limited period only.

By entering the code “END300,” investors can enjoy a staggering 300% bonus, resulting in a $1,000 investment yielding $4,000 worth of BIG tokens!

The cryptocurrency industry has experienced a surge in the demand for meme coins, with community-driven growth being a crucial factor in their success. Projects such as Floki Inu, Shiba Layer 2, and Big Eyes Coin are adopting distinct approaches to engaging with their communities and boosting growth. Although these projects share some similarities, each has its own unique identity and strategy. For individuals seeking quick gains in the crypto market, meme coins like these can provide exhilarating returns.

Big Eyes Coin (BIG)

Presale: https://buy.bigeyes.space/

Website: https://bigeyes.space/

Telegram: https://t.me/BIGEYESOFFICIAL

Opensea: https://opensea.io/collection/big-eyes-lootbox-cards

Sponsored

WARNING: The investment in crypto assets is not regulated, it may not be suitable for retail investors and the total amount invested could be lost

AVISO IMPORTANTE: La inversión en criptoactivos no está regulada, puede no ser adecuada para inversores minoristas y perderse la totalidad del importe invertido