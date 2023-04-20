By Euro Weekly News Media • 20 April 2023 • 15:18

Image of Expat Radio broadcasting live. Image by Expat Radio

EXPAT Radio with Hansi Støkken comes live from the new Conrisa 2.0 in its new location in Calle Pinzón overlooking Miramar Shopping Centre with fantastic views of Mijas Pueblo and countryside.

Hansi Støkken talks very frankly about the challenges facing the hospitality sector with prices rising and the cost of property rental in the La Cala area reaching an unsustainable level. On top of that, the cost of employing staff in Spain has presented more challenges to this sector.

He stops short of discouraging people to open up businesses in this sector, but highlights the need to have a signature for any new business.

Hansi’s move to his new location was accelerated by the owner of his previous premises wanting to sell the property. However, many of his regular La Cala clients have faithfully followed him up to his new location and with the amount of houses and apartments in the area, coupled with a lack of restaurants, it is a fairly safe bet that in a short time he will attract new clients.

With one of his legendary wine tastings already under his belt, Conrisa plans to move forward from here, with an evolving menu but still with some of the favourites available. Not the least of the challenges is getting the gas supply for the kitchen connected, so for the next week or so, it will be predominantly the cold dishes that are available, but his excellent and creative chef has even managed to get around this to some extent.

We sincerely wish Hansi and his team every success in this new location and the full and very candid and interesting interview, complete with restaurant backing track can be heard on You Tube.