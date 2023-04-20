Balkans War criminal extradited: Milenko Maric to face justice in Croatia

By Betty Henderson • 20 April 2023 • 15:00

The Balkans War led to more than 100,000 deaths in the 1990s. Photo credit: Peter Denton from Teddington, UK / Wikimedia Commons

IN a long-awaited development, a 63-year-old man living in Derby, UK, has been extradited to Croatia to face allegations of war crimes committed during the Balkans War.

The news was announced on Wednesday, March 19, while the extradition took place on Wednesday, April 5.

Milenko Maric was arrested in connection with an International Arrest Warrant issued in 2001 for “crimes against humanity”.

He is accused of being a member of a militia group that removed civilians of non-Serbian ethnic origin from the Baranya region of Croatia and assaulted them in August and September 1991. This was during a time when more than 100,000 people lost their lives during the Balkans War between 1991 and 1995.

Maric previously stood trial for the same offences in Croatia in 2017 but was acquitted. However, the acquittal was subsequently overturned by the country’s Supreme Court, and a retrial was ordered. Maric opposed extradition from the UK last year on the grounds of ill health, but this was rejected by a district judge.

Finally, after years of legal proceedings, Maric’s extradition was ordered by Westminster Magistrates’ Court in September 2022, but the extradition only happened this month.

Maric was reportedly living in a council house in a quiet suburb of Derby where he was described as a family man father-of-three and friendly neighbour.

Sarah Baker from Derbyshire Police’s international liaison unit explained, “We continue to work with law enforcement partners nationally and internationally to remove dangerous offenders and ensure people are brought to justice”. The people of Croatia can now rest easier knowing that justice has been served.

The trial in Croatia is expected to shed more light on the atrocities committed during the Balkans War, and it will be an opportunity for the victims and their families to see justice served.

The extradition of Milenko Maric to Croatia for alleged war crimes is a reminder that those responsible for such heinous crimes will be held accountable, and justice will be served no matter where they are in the world.