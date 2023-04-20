Fears for King Charles’ coronation as Just Stop Oil fanatics plan to ruin the event

By John Ensor • 20 April 2023 • 12:18

King's coronation celebrations under threat. Credit: Traceyaphotos2 / Shutterstock.com

The controversial Just Stop Oil group have given strong hints today that nothing is off-limits for them, even King Charles’ forthcoming historic coronation.

Speaking on ITV’s Good Morning Britain today, Thursday, April 20, when asked if the King’s coronation was a possible target, Just Stop Oil activist, James Skeet replied they will do ‘whatever is non-violently necessary to save us’, reports The Daily Mail.

The latest comments come just days after the organisation threw the World Snooker Championships and Grand National into chaos.

Suspicions were aroused with the Just Stop Oil Group, when they ‘liked’ a map of the coronation procession route on social media, sparking fears that they could spoil the event in London on May 6.

Just Stop Oil suggested it could be the ‘final boss level’ for them, but added, ‘Don’t forget, in the UK you can now be arrested for planning a protest that’s deemed to cause too much disruption.’

A spokesman for Just Stop Oil downplayed the fears, saying people, ‘shouldn’t read too much’ into the tweet being liked online.

In today’s interview, GMB presenter Adil Ray appeared to goad Mr Skeet, asking, ‘The King’s coronation is coming up, is that off limits? Would you do something disruptive there, will you throw something at the Queen’s, at the King’s carriage?’

The protester replied, ‘Just Stop Oil will do whatever is non-violently necessary. We’ll do whatever is non-violently necessary to save us.’

Following the recent incident at the World Snooker Championship at Sheffield’s crucible, other events close to the nation’s heart are also under the spotlight such as Wimbledon, the London marathon, and this weekend’s two FA Cup games at Wembley with an audience of thousands.

Republic, an anti-monarchy group has also said around 1,000 of its activists are expected to cause disruption along the Coronation route at Westminster Abbey and Buckingham Palace, with signs proclaiming, ‘not my king.’

Hard-left radical groups led by Extinction Rebellion (XR), are also due to flood central London this weekend with 30,000 supporters, causing yet further headaches for police authorities.

Tory MP for Dartford, Gareth Johnson, commented, ‘The King’s Coronation is a time for the whole country to come together in celebration. Any organisation trying to use it as an opportunity for protest and disruption will only create anger against them.

‘People do care about the environment but fanatical behaviour from protesters that upsets one of our country’s greatest traditions will only put people off environmentalism.’