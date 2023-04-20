By Imran Khan • 20 April 2023 • 18:06

Former Manchester United and England star declared bankrupt Image: Jaggay Rashidi Shutterstock.com

Ex-Manchester United star Wes Brown who earlier earned £ 50,000 a week has been declared bankrupt.

Former Manchester United player Wes Brown has been declared bankrupt, after an incredible Premier League career.

According to the Mirror on Thursday, April 20, “HMRC filed a bankruptcy petition against the ex-England defender in February, which was signed off at the High Court on April 12”.

This comes after Brown used to earn up to £50,000 a week while playing for Manchester United as a defender.

Brown spent 15 years at the Premier League club, where he first started, before joining Sunderland and Blackburn.

The 43-year-old star was also a part of the English international football team, 23 times, from 1999 until 2010.

In 2022, Brown split with his wife Leanne, after the couple was married for 20 years. They now share custody of their three children.

A statement by Leanne cited by local media a few years ago said, “We’ve got a lovely life and all this money and I’m not saying the money isn’t great but when you’re in it you’re living in this bubble. Although the fans can be amazing they can also be very cruel”.

She added, “It must be hard [for footballers] to deal with to be on top one minute and hated the next for a bad kick or missing the goal. We are the ones that are left to pick up the pieces and bear the brunt of whatever is left at the end of their careers.”