From Russia without love: Ukrainian vodka takes over global sales

By Betty Henderson • 20 April 2023 • 11:30

Ukrainian vodka producers have not been deterred by energy and supply issues. Photo credit: Nemiroff Vodka (via Instagram)

VODKA, the strong, clear spirit has become the unlikely centre of a global conflict, but it’s good news for Ukrainian producers.

In fact, in a report released on Wednesday, April 19, industry leaders say Ukrainian vodka sales have been soaring since the Russian invasion began.

The annual global sales for the product are around €39.2bn, with Russia traditionally dominating the market, followed by Poland and Ukraine. However, since the Russian invasion of Ukraine began, Russian vodka has been withdrawn from shelves across the world and replaced with Ukrainian or Polish bottles.

The result is that Ukrainian vodka sales have been soaring, with Nemiroff, a Ukrainian brand, reporting a two-fold increase in sales in the UK alone. Dima’s, another Ukrainian brand, also reports that its global sales have significantly increased since the conflict began.

Despite the challenges caused by the conflict, including power cuts and supply shortages, Ukrainian vodka producers have managed to maintain production and continue exporting their products.

This resilience has led to a surge in interest in Ukrainian vodka, which is increasingly being recognised as a high-quality, premium product.

In addition to the boost in sales, the Ukrainian vodka industry is also contributing to the country’s economy. In 2020, the Ukrainian alcoholic beverage industry exported products worth €121 million, with vodka being the largest export item. This export revenue provides an important source of income for the country, which is currently facing economic challenges due to the conflict.

Furthermore, the Ukrainian drink is known for its high quality and is becoming increasingly popular in international markets. Ukrainian vodka brands have won numerous awards and accolades at international spirits competitions, including the International Wine and Spirit Competition.

The Ukrainian spirits industry might be experiencing a boost in sales, but the Swedish company Absolut has made the decision to halt its exports to Russia. This decision was made after facing backlash in Sweden for initially resuming exports.

While the conflict between Ukraine and Russia continues to rage on, the Ukrainian drinks industry has emerged as a surprising beneficiary.

Ukrainian vodka producers are raising a glass to their resilience and success in face of grave danger.