By Max Greenhalgh • 20 April 2023 • 15:51

House featured in classic James Bond films goes on sale. image credit: Creative Commons 4.0 BY-NC

Denham Place, which was used in multiple classic James Bond films goes on sale for £75 million.

The 13-bedroomed, grade-I listed stately home Denham Place whose library was used in 2 James Bond films has gone on sale with a price tag of £75 million.

The house was once owned by Harry Saltzman, who co-produced the first 9 James Bond films at Pinewood Studios, a 10-minute drive from the house.

Saltzman decided to use the library of the house as the set for M’s office in Live and Let Die and The Man with the Golden Gun.

The house is listed on Rightmove where is it described as an “exceptional residence [that] has been fully restored and short of acquiring one of the crown estate royal palaces there is nothing of this grandeur or provenance so close to central London”.

Over the years it has been home to a long list of famous names, including the Bonaparte Imperial family, JP Morgan and politician Lord Robert Vansittart.

The current owner, the cosmetics multimillionaire Mike Jatania, hopes the fall in the value of sterling may help entice US and Middle Eastern buyers.

Jatania said: “In central London, the likes of Ken Griffin and other hedge fund managers have bought properties, so I’m sure the Americans will look at it. There’s also been a lot of wealth created in the Middle East recently, and we know families there have a tradition of owning London homes.”

Jatania is thought to have bought the house for £20 million in 2000 from Rothmans who were using it as its international’s headquarters.