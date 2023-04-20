By Julia Cameron • 20 April 2023 • 12:37

Indian man rescued on Nepal’s Mount Annapura. Credit: Wikipedia Creative Commons

A man has been rescued after falling into a crevasse on Nepal’s Mount Annapurna.

Mount Annapurna is the tenth-highest peak in the world. Anurag Maloo was climbing the mountain when he fell into the 300-metre-deep crevasse on Monday.

There were several failed attempts to rescue him, but finally, rescuers managed to reach him, and he was flown to a hospital in the town of Pokhara. His condition is not known at the present time.

The summit challenge was organised by Thaneswar Guragai who is with Seven Summit Treks in the capital of Kathmandu.

The accident comes as popular Irish climber, Noel Hanna died on the mountain on Monday. He had successfully reached the 8,091 summit of Annapurna and it is believed he died at base camp.

Mr Hanna had climbed Everest ten times and he was the first person from Ireland to conquer K2, the second-highest mountain in the world.

Another Indian climber was unwell on Monday when he was forced to spend the night without any supplementary oxygen to help him breathe. But he survived.

On Everest, three sherpa guides are still missing after falling into a crevasse 50 metres deep just below base camp. A search and rescue operation is being carried out.