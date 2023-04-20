K-Popstar dead in South Korea

By Julia Cameron • 20 April 2023 • 7:32

K-Popstar, Moonbin has died age 25.. Credit: Wikipedia Commons

According to his record label, the K-Popstar was found in his apartment in Seoul, South Korea on Wednesday night. The label made a statement which said “Moonbin unexpectedly left our world and became a star in the sky.”

An autopsy will be carried out to investigate the cause of death, but it is thought Moonbin took his own life said police.

Moonbin was first known as an actor and a model. He then went on to join the boy band Astro in 2016, which was a popular K-Pop band. He also performed with another group called Moonbin & Sanha.

He has a sister, Moon Sua who is a member of a girl group called Billie.

Other K-Popstars to lose their lives include singer and actress Goo Hara was found dead at her home in Seoul in 2019 and her friend Suli, also a K-Popstar killed herself after struggling with online bullying.

In 2018 Minwoo who was part of the boy band 100% died of cardiac arrest and Jonghyun who sang with one of Korea’s biggest boy bands, SHINee died in 2017.

Out of all the developed countries, South Korea has the highest rate of youth suicide with deaths of people in their 20s on the rise.

South Korea is a highly competitive country, and this may have some bearing on the high rate of suicides.

Meanwhile, Moonbin fans have been mourning his death while praising him for his involvement in the K-Pop culture.