Keeping a green garden could mean a saving on council tax

By Max Greenhalgh • 20 April 2023 • 13:32

Scientists recommend keeping your garden green should be rewarded with a saving on your council tax.

Green-fingered gardeners who keep their gardens green and free from plastics should be rewarded with a reduction in their council tax according to a study from scientists from the University of Sheffield.

Professor Ross Cameron, an expert in landscape horticulture at the University of Sheffield has recommended policymakers should reward those gardeners who keep their gardens stocked with plants and avoid using fake plastic grass or paving over grassed areas.

Cameron said: “Gardens need to be green and full of plants to be beneficial to the local environment, and some types of garden are more beneficial than others.”

Paving over grass or the recent trend of using plastic grass contributes to rising urban temperatures and biodiversity decline.

The study recommends rewarding sustainable gardening with reductions to council taxes or water bills. Cameron suggested offering these discounts to house owners with more than 50 percent of their garden space planted.

The report also suggests banning environmentally damaging materials such as pesticides and installing astroturf.

Professor Helen Woolley, head of the Department of landscape architecture at the University of Sheffield, added: “Many citizens quickly realised the value of their home gardens during the pandemic lockdowns, and this academic paper builds on and reinforces what we learned then. It is important that policymakers and planners take note.”