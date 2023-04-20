Letters to the Editor

By Euro Weekly News Media • 20 April 2023 • 15:26

Enjoy readers views Credit: Sabrina flickr

In your issue No. 1970, 6-12 April,

EUROPEAN PRESS, you carried a piece on Ireland, with a caption of Welcome Home. Which as an Irishman I was very pleased to see ,

However we would never use the Gaelic word, Eíre in this context.

Instead we would say, Ballina, situated in County Sligo……………… Moreover, most people, particularly Irish would not use Eíre, only because most other nationality’s wouldn’t recognise it!

On the other hand the name, IRELAND which you used as a Caption and is very acceptable.

Always enjoy your paper.

Regards

Bernard Butler

Hi Linda,

Many thanks for your speedy reply.

Actually whilst on the subject of Ireland. In Mijas Pueblo, on the building beside the Council Offices, Wall Plaques have been erected to acknowledge various nationality’s presence in the area.

I recall some years ago, Ireland was one of the first countries to be honoured in this way, however on a recent visit to The Peublo I noticed that someone has removed the Plaque. Vandalism no doubt ?

Perhaps you might consider following up this matter ?

Thank you for you time and attention to this matter.

Kind regards

Bernard

Dear Leapy

I take objection to the letter printed re Jeddah. I worked in the King Fahad Hospital there in those years and found the Saudi people nothing but respectful. Please don´t use that term r——– s for those people Mr. Kite. Have you not been to British beaches over the last 50 years, you can hardly sit down without all the rubbish left by selfish people of all nations.

Carole Burton

While it is good to see the euronews back ,I would like to point out an incorrect statement in the news about the dog park. It was not built on waste land , but on a park area that the garden group had spent a lot of time , effort and money to gravel and maintain for the last 20 years .But no one thought fit to liaise with the garden group about where would be the best place for it . Perhaps not near the medical

centre and the play park. It will be also interesting to know who is going to maintain it and empty the bins?

Yours sincerely, marion

Hi Leapy

I am not sure you get to glance through the Sun newspaper where you are situated but I have been following this guy for some time now his name is Lee Anderson and I am sure what he says in this article ( page 16/17 Sunday 16/04/2023 ) is just what we have been trying to tell people for ages but do they listen NO !! because they are all to steeped in woke and human rights etc etc to see the wood for the trees . Now I know you cant reply because so many people contact you be it agreeing or disagreeing with your views but if you can get it up on your screen see what you think. Keep up the good work trying to educate the uneducated.

Joe

Four words used in Loopy Lee’s latest column but used inappropriately in conflicting ways in the wrong order. Firstly he calls the Johnson partying as Mere Bagatelle words meaning petty triviality and unimportance, does he really think that the charlatan who was eventually ousted from office through his law breaking and continuous lies is petty trivial and unimportant ?Try telling that one to the thousands who stayed at home unable to hold the hand of loved ones suffering in hospitals and care homes. Secondly in his continuous weekly bias

towards the opposition party he calls , simply because they have more female members, an armoury of Schemes and Skullduggery against the tories, words of course meaning artful and sharp practice , as I have pointed out he has got the words mixed up and used in the wrong order.

Ramon Osborne Los Alcázares.

Brexit, the gift that just keeps on giving. Still no benefits to Brexit. If you voted for it, you’re part of the problem called, Brexit Broken Britain. The whole world is laughing at the UK!

Andrew Cremona

How sad that big brother is brining such a wonderful historic way f travelling to an end. As for providing education details when travelling – what on EARTH has your educational history have to do with travelling to antoher cuntry. It´s time people stood up to this BS and told the so called authorities what they can do with all this unnecessary data harvesting. Its just spying on people for no good reason

Naimah Yianni

Good luck with that.

This is just a precursor to fully-fledged, no go zones for the police, which will mirror the goings on in ‘culturally rich’ Sweden.

Birmingham City Council’s website says that “Birmingham is one of the first ‘super diverse’ cities in the UK where citizens from ethnic minorities make up more than half the population.” The headline to the article is “Why Birmingham’s super-diversity is a strength, and not a surprise”.

We’ll see how that strength plays out.

David