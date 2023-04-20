By Imran Khan • 20 April 2023 • 17:33

Man banned from city centre in UK after he shoplifted and assaulted restaurant staff Image: David Fowler Shutterstock.com

A court in the UK banned a 29-year-old man from the Canterbury city centre after he shoplifted repeatedly and attacked a restaurant worker.

A man in the UK has been banned from accessing the city centre in Canterbury after he shoplifted multiple times and attacked a restaurant worker.

According to Kent Police on Thursday, April 20, “Officers from the city’s Community Safety Unit and Victim Based Crime Team built a case against Kieron Carter following a series of incidents.”

Carter appeared before the Folkestone Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday, April 19, and admitted to charges of “racially aggravated assault occasioning actual bodily harm and 12 counts of theft”.

As per the court order, Carter was jailed for a year and a “Criminal Behaviour Order was imposed prohibiting him from entering the city centre for two years”.

The court also imposed a restraining order preventing him from going into Tesco Express in New Dover Road for two years.

Police said that the “theft offences relate to repeat incidents of shoplifting from a supermarket in Canterbury between July and September 2022.”

They added, “When a member of staff asked him to move on, he made racist comments and attempted to headbutt the victim, before slapping him”.

A statement by Inspector Paul Stoner, of Canterbury’s Community Safety Unit, said: “My officers are determined to protect Canterbury’s businesses and their staff from repeat offenders like Carter.”

Stoner said that “I hope the jail term imposed following this investigation, and the court orders we were granted, give traders some peace of mind”.

He continued, “We will continue working to bring offenders of this kind to justice and take robust action whenever appropriate.”