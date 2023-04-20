Minister promises no water rationing in Spain over drought but urges users to be ‘extremely cautious’

By Chris King • 20 April 2023 • 20:24

Image of a dripping tap. Credit: Chuchawan/Shutterstock.com

Consumers in Spain have been urged by Teresa Ribera, the Minister for the Ecological Transition, to be ‘extremely cautious’ in their consumption of water.

According to Teresa Ribera, the Minister for Ecological Transition, the Spanish government has no intention of implementing water rationing in the country to combat the current drought conditions. Speaking in Congress this Thursday, April 20, the official pointed out that there are sufficient water resources in Spain to last until September.

However, she did ask consumers to “be extremely cautious” in the consumption of a resource that is becoming increasingly limited. “Our conviction is that we must be extremely cautious in the way we consume water”, said Ribera.

She continued: “In principle, with the volume of water in reservoirs and the contributions that can be made from emergency wells, we can cover the hardest months, until September”. Ribera warned though of the seriousness of a situation that: “we are experiencing more and more frequently”.

It has become “structural” and explains the need for the hydrographic confederations, and the managers of the rivers, to have special drought plans such as those that have just been submitted for public consultation and subsequent approval she added.

Supply systems – municipalities or larger units – with more than 20,000 inhabitants are obliged by law to have emergency supply plans. These include measures ranging from awareness-raising to watering parks and gardens with reused water and even rationing. This is something that 40 per cent do not currently comply with stressed the minister, although the majority of the population does.

“In principle, we are not considering this, but there is room for the territorial water administrations to adopt extraordinary measures”, explained Ribera. She considered it “important” that the municipal authorities of the places where the drought has a particular impact should initiate their plans.

Sevilla was used as an example, whose Empresa Metropolitana de Abastecimiento y Saneamiento de Agua decreed in October a ban on the use of water for ornamental or recreational purposes – swimming pools, for example – with sanctions included.

“We have been working on the drought plans and the order of priority, we have to look at the areas that could be most affected and guarantee the supply for human consumption and work with the Ministry of Agriculture to alleviate the effects on the countryside”, Ribera concluded, as reported by 20minutos.es.