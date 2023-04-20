By Julia Cameron • 20 April 2023 • 9:03

Netflix set date for login ban. Credit: Wikiedia Commons

Netflix has finally given a date when the ban against sharing passwords begins.

The bad news is here for users who share their Netflix passwords to save subscription charges. Netflix has announced the ban will take place by July in the US and most probably in the UK.

If a person using a password does not live at the address that’s registered on the account, then they will be asked to pay an extra subscription charge if they want to carry on using a friend or relative’s account.

Paid account sharing has already been put into place in Canada, New Zealand, Portugal and Spain. Netflix said they are “happy with the results” of the sharing scheme, but that they didn’t want to rush the rollout of it in the US and the UK.

Netflix’s CEO, Greg Peters said that based on the results we had from other countries we thought it better to take a bit of extra time and incorporate what we’ve learnt to “make the transition as smooth as possible as we can for our members.”

It is estimated that around 100 million people in the world use another person’s login details rather than pay a subscription.

In Spain, Netflix charges from 5.49€ for a plan with adverts or 7.99€ for the basic plan, going up to 12.99€ for the standard package and 17.99€ for the premium package.

Users can add a person if they have a standard or premium account for 5.99€ a month