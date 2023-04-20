Not guilty, guv

By Bill Anderson • 20 April 2023 • 16:14

Image by Juan Ci/Shutterstock

In various Social Media posts in the last week, I have mentioned that as from 4th April when the elections were announced, there would be certain restrictions on political activity.

For opposition parties, it is not so complicated, but for parties in government there are restrictions on the kind of events they can hold. Nothing which basically gives them an electoral advantage, so the celebration of institutional events, or anniversaries when they can hand out awards or recognitions to individuals. Nor are they permitted to publish what they have done in their legislature.

Let’s face it, if people can’t see what they have done, or not, why do they need to remind the electorate? Basically, the normal business of government is permitted but not a lot else and certainly nothing that can be used to promote themselves or solicit votes.

On 5th April, Mijas Council announced that they were to hold an anniversary celebration for the Popular University: 40 years thereof. Now, point number 1 is that the 40th Anniversary was in January, and secondly, this kind of event is not permitted by the Electoral Commission.

Nevertheless, they went ahead and scheduled it. One of the opposition parties reported it to the Electoral commission who immediately ordered it to be cancelled as it contravened the pre- election regulations. I feel sorry for those who were planning to take part in the event given that it was cancelled at the last minute, but it should never have been scheduled in the first place.

They had from January until the end of March to do it, or it can be done after the elections. They had already missed the actual date in any case.

So, how does one react to this? If it were me and it was a genuine oversight, I would apologise profusely. But, no our Mijas government has the audacity to blame the group that reported it for having it cancelled.

If I saw one of the notorious flower sellers wandering around the municipality and dipping into someone’s bag or pocket and I photographed it and reported it to the police, does that make me guilty of a crime? I don’t think so. They might not be happy that they had been caught in the act, but don’t I have a moral responsibility to report it?

Apparently, in Mijas, reporting an illegal act is a crime when it comes to politicians. I really can’t be bothered with the “it wasn’t me, it was him” blame culture. It is not becoming in adults not to be able to acknowledge their errors, supposing it was a genuine error and not a deliberate act of electoral sabotage.

“It’s their fault the event was cancelled.” Actually, “ No”. It was the Electoral Commission who cancelled an illegal event which you planned during the pre-election period.

It is a sorry state of affairs when the people we pay to manage our community and our money can’t even hold their hands up when they get it wrong, but instead cast the blame onto those who report the wrongdoing. If we can’t even trust them to have integrity at this most basic level, can we trust them with more significant matters?

I know how I would answer this question, but it is up to each individual to decide for themselves.

