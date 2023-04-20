Paper daffodils bloom in Poland: German President asks for forgiveness in Ghetto

By Betty Henderson • 20 April 2023 • 12:00

“Never again” says German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier in a visit to the Jewish ghetto in Warsaw. Photo credit: Frank-Walter Steinmeier (via Facebook)

THE German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier made history by becoming the first head of state to ask for forgiveness for the atrocities committed by Germany during World War II during Warsaw Ghetto visit.

Steinmeier joined his Polish and Israeli counterparts on Wednesday, April 19, the anniversary of the Warsaw Ghetto Uprising, to mark 80 years since the Jewish uprising against Nazi occupiers.

Standing at the Monument to the Ghetto Heroes in Poland’s capital, Steinmeier asked for forgiveness for the crimes committed by Germans during the war.

He also spoke out against Russian President Vladimir Putin for waging war against Ukraine, breaking international law and causing immeasurable suffering, violence, destruction, and death to the people of Ukraine.

The Warsaw Ghetto Uprising was the largest single act of Jewish resistance against the Germans during the war. The Jewish insurgents launched their revolt on April 19, 1943, choosing to die fighting rather than be sent to a death camp during the Holocaust.

The battle lasted for almost a month, with the Jewish insurgents facing heavily armed Nazi forces. About 7,000 Jews died in the battles, and a further 6,000 died in fires Nazi troops started in the ghetto.

The anniversary of the Warsaw Ghetto Uprising is a time of remembrance and reflection for people around the world. The tradition of honouring the Jewish insurgents who fought against their oppressors continues to this day, with volunteers handing out paper daffodils for residents to pin to their jackets.

The paper daffodils are in honour of Marek Edelman, a leader of the uprising who marked the anniversary by leaving a bouquet of daffodils, which resemble the yellow stars the Nazis forced Jews to wear, at the memorial until his death in 2009. Paper daffodils are also being distributed in other Polish cities this year.

As we honour the memory of those who fought and died during the Warsaw Ghetto Uprising, we must also commit to building a world where justice, equality, and human dignity are upheld for all.