Person using ‘unauthorised crossing point’ tragically knocked down by a train in Montcada i Reixa, Barcelona

By Chris King • 20 April 2023 • 17:34

Image of train at Montcada i Reixa station. Credit: Google maps - SM_90_

An unnamed person fatally knocked down by a train near Montcada i Reixa in Barcelona was believed to have crossed the railway line at an ‘unauthorised crossing point’.

A tragic accident in the Barcelona municipality of Montcada i Reixa this afternoon resulted in the death of an unnamed individual. According to Adif, they were knocked down by a train near the town’s railway station.

They clarified that the incident occurred just after 3pm at an ‘unauthorised crossing point’. The deceased is presumed to have crossed the tracks without using the intended crossing point.

As a result of the accident, services on the R2 and R2 Nord lines of the Rodalies network between Montcada i Reixac and Sant Andreu Comtal station were interrupted. Adif announced that trains could suffer delays of around 30 minutes while the emergency services personnel dealt with the incident. Trains travelling on the R11 line were also affected.

Está interrumpida la circulación de las líneas R2 y R2 Nord del núcleo de Barcelona entre Montcada i Reixac y Sant Andreu Comtal por el accidente de una persona en un punto no autorizado de paso. — INFOAdif (@InfoAdif) April 20, 2023

Around one later, Rodalies announced that services had been restored between the two stations, but only on one track, causing considerable delays. The operator estimated that these disruptions could exceed 45 minutes on the entire R2, R2N and R11 lines.

📢ATENCIÓ! 🚆🔴 R2, R2 Nord i R11: Restablerta la circulació per una via entre Montcada Reixac i St. Andreu Comtal, amb afectacions que poden superar els 45 minuts a la resta de la línia. — Rodalies Catalunya (@rodalies) April 20, 2023