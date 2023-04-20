BREAKING: Elon Musk´s SpaceX Starship explodes after successful lift off  Close
Trending:

Person using ‘unauthorised crossing point’ tragically knocked down by a train in Montcada i Reixa, Barcelona

By Chris King • 20 April 2023 • 17:34

Image of train at Montcada i Reixa station. Credit: Google maps - SM_90_

An unnamed person fatally knocked down by a train near Montcada i Reixa in Barcelona was believed to have crossed the railway line at an ‘unauthorised crossing point’.

 

A tragic accident in the Barcelona municipality of Montcada i Reixa this afternoon resulted in the death of an unnamed individual. According to Adif, they were knocked down by a train near the town’s railway station.

They clarified that the incident occurred just after 3pm at an ‘unauthorised crossing point’. The deceased is presumed to have crossed the tracks without using the intended crossing point.

As a result of the accident, services on the R2 and R2 Nord lines of the Rodalies network between Montcada i Reixac and Sant Andreu Comtal station were interrupted. Adif announced that trains could suffer delays of around 30 minutes while the emergency services personnel dealt with the incident. Trains travelling on the R11 line were also affected.

Around one later, Rodalies announced that services had been restored between the two stations, but only on one track, causing considerable delays. The operator estimated that these disruptions could exceed 45 minutes on the entire R2, R2N and R11 lines.

 

 

Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.

Related News

<< Go Back to All Previous Editions
Written by

Chris King

Originally from Wales, Chris spent years on the Costa del Sol before moving to the Algarve where he is a web reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news. Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at editorial@euroweeklynews.com

Comments

    Leave a comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Continue Reading