Polygon (MATIC), Polkadot (DOT), or Sparklo (SPRK)? Investors are Choosing the Underdog

By Guest Writer • 20 April 2023 • 10:37

Winter is here, or rather, the bull season is. Investors are just shy of being frantic in their search for the next blue-chip chip to ape in. Ultimately, all investors want is to make a profit in the crypto space.

Polygon (MATIC) and Polkadot (DOT) are two of the top 100 coins in the world, but if the whispers are to be believed, Sparklo might be an even better investment.

Polygon’s (MATIC) stagnated performance

Polygon (MATIC) has seen a topsy-turvy movement in recent times, largely caused by the bear season. The token’s price has decreased by 3.4% in the past 30 days. However, on the seven-day chart, Polygon (MATIC) saw a 1.86% increase in the previous 7 days. Nevertheless, Polygon’s (MATIC) downtrend movement persists, with a 5.82% price reduction in the past 24 hours and the price currently sitting at $1.1.

The erratic but significantly downward movement of Polygon (MATIC) means investors will likely opt for tokens with definite uptrends. So far, Sparklo has remained the favourite of investors, as they are already participating in its presale.

Polkadot (DOT) Rapid decline within the last 24 hours

Polkadot’s (DOT) current value of $6.4 is far from its all-time high of $55. Since its highest recorded value, Polkadot’s (DOT) value has declined, by as much as 65% within the last year. Furthermore, there has been a drastic 7.3% drop in Polkadot’s (DOT) price in the last 24 hours at the time of writing.

Some analysts will argue that it will take a strong rally for Polkadot (DOT) to reach or surpass its current valuation. With that being the case, investors are opting for Sparklo and actively participating in its presale.

Why investors are favouring Sparklo (SPRK)

Sparklo’s fundamentals in an ecosystem significantly saturated by tokens without utilities make it a competitive token. Moreover, as the first crypto investment platform, it will make its mark in the crypto ecosystem.

Sparklo is a crypto investment platform where investors can invest in real-life assets like gold, platinum bars, and silver. This is unprecedented in the crypto space, giving it a competitive edge.

Sparklo investment by investors will result in NFT being minted and fractionalized. Furthermore, investors who purchase the entire NFT and not fractions will receive their assets in person at their chosen location.

In addition to the token’s fundamentals and built utility, the team is currently undertaking a KYC audit. Moreover, the token’s smart contract has been audited, which it passed, and its liquidity locked for life.

Participating in the presale will afford investors the opportunity to be early, which is the surest path to success in crypto. With a price of only $0.015, Sparklo is cheaper than Polkadot (DOT) or Polygon (MATIC) and guarantees more success than either. Considering what Sparklo hopes to bring to the crypto ecosystem, it is predicted to rise by 2,000% in the following year.

Sponsored

WARNING: The investment in crypto assets is not regulated, it may not be suitable for retail investors and the total amount invested could be lost

AVISO IMPORTANTE: La inversión en criptoactivos no está regulada, puede no ser adecuada para inversores minoristas y perderse la totalidad del importe invertido