Pub-lic worship: Priest holds Sunday mass in Irish bar in Luxembourg

By Betty Henderson • 20 April 2023 • 16:00

An Irish pub in Luxembourg hosted Sunday mass. Photo credit: Irish Pub & Restaurant Éirelux (via Facebook)

An Irish pub in Luxembourg has become an unlikely venue for Catholic mass, and the story of how it happened is a heartwarming one.

Father Michael Cusack, a parish priest from County Galway living in Luxembourg, was in a bind after his church shut down for renovations, and he couldn’t secure another location for the Sunday service. However, he found an unlikely ally in Eirelux, an Irish pub owned by Vincent and Adrienne Clarke.

The couple, who hail from Sligo and Louth, respectively, have owned Eirelux pub for the past five years, and they have made it their mission to create a warm and welcoming atmosphere for all.

“We’ve always tried to make it a place where people can come and feel comfortable,” Adrienne said in an interview with a local news outlet. “We want people to feel like they’re part of the family.”

It was this spirit of inclusivity that led the Clarkes to open their pub’s doors to Father Cusack and his congregation. “We were happy to help,” Vincent said. “It’s important to us to be able to support the community, and this was a way to do that.”

After receiving a call from Father Cusack while on holiday in Lanzarote, the couple initially thought it was a joke or a scam, but agreed, wondering if the priest would actually turn up.

The pub, usually closed on Sundays, became a makeshift church for the last two Sundays, including Sunday, April 16. Father Cusack’s congregation of over a thousand people was grateful for the comfortable and unique space provided to them for worship. After the service, the pub opened up, and patrons enjoyed “wee pints of Guinness” in celebration.

However, the decision wasn’t without its critics, as the Diocese was reportedly unhappy with the move. Despite this, Father Cusack remained positive, saying “life ticks on”.

This unconventional solution raised some eyebrows, but it brought people together in a joyful and unexpected way.