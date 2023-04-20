By Imran Khan • 20 April 2023 • 13:52

Public warned to stay off popular UK beach after massive 31 ft minke whale washes ashore Image: @Scottish Seabird Centre Twitter.

The dead minke whale washed up on a popular tourist beach in Scotland, as officials have warned the public and dog owners to stay away due to concerns over health and safety.

Authorities in Scotland have warned the public to stay off a popular beach hotspot after a dead minke whale washed ashore.

The 31-feet whale was found on Thursday, April 20, on the shore of North Berwick, after it was spotted floating in nearby waters, a day earlier, as per Scottish Seabird Centre.

Officials have issued a warning now, asking the public to not go near the decaying carcass of the whale, and also asked pet owners to keep their dogs on a leash due to the risk of infection.

As per local reports, the animal was last seen at the Scottish Seabird Centre by the staff at high tide.

An East Lothian Council spokeswoman, cited by Mail Online, stated that “the whale was a female that measured a ‘substantial size of 9.5 metres (31ft)”.

“The council is currently arranging suitable equipment to uplift and take away the carcass.”

“We are also advising members of the public to keep a suitable distance away from the whale including keeping dogs on leads and not allowed near the whale.”

Specialist equipment is now going to be sent to the beach, in order to remove the carcass “as soon as possible”.

The council spokesperson also stated that “While its stomach has some swelling, there was no immediate threat of explosion.”

As the carcass of the whale starts decomposing, bacteria inside produce methane, which if not let out, can result in an explosion.

Whales, due to their large size are more dangerous, as the consequences of gas build-up inside their bodies after death is much greater.

Photos of the whale before it beached have also been posted by the Scottish Seabird Centre, as its chief Susan Davies said, “’Sad to see this #minke whale wash up near to @SeabirdCentre today off #NorthBerwick harbour #EastLothian”.

“Fascinating species that uses its expandable pleats to take in large quantities of water and fish that it sieves through its baleen plates aiding digestion.”

Very sad sight this afternooon, there is a dead minke whale washed in, just off North Berwick harbour. It has been reported to EL Council, harbour authorities and SMASS @strandings pic.twitter.com/DyMJKduxau — Scottish Seabird Centre (@SeabirdCentre) April 19, 2023

She also told the local media that “’We were all sad to see a common minke whale washed onto the rocks below North Berwick harbour today.”

“It was first spotted further out near Craigleith island by the skipper of one of our seabird wildlife boat trips. Common minke are the smallest of the baleen whales reaching up to 27ft in length.”

“It prefers cooler waters and, if you are lucky, you can spot it around Scotland’s coastal and inshore waters.”

“The stranding has been reported to the Scottish Marine Animal Stranding Scheme (SMASS) which collates and analyses all reports of stranded cetaceans and can carry out autopsies to understand more about the health and ecology of this fascinating marine animal.”

“Seeing a creature of this scale inevitably sparks curiosity but we advise everyone to keep their distance if they wish to look at it.”