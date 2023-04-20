WEATHER: Spain´s AEMET warns THESE areas will be affected by rain and storms this week    Close
Trending:

Puzzle Solutions Edition 1972

By Marcos • 20 April 2023 • 10:07

crossword at newspaper with coffee

WORD SPIRAL

1 Girl; 2 Lead; 3 Dual; 4 Loss; 5 Scar; 6 Rich; 7 Hiss; 8 Sect; 9 Tarn; 10 Nose; 11 Easy; 12 Yelp; 13 Pact; 14 Thus; 15 Spat; 16 Teal.
SCALPEL

QUICK QUIZ

1 Norway; 2 Talc; 3 Walrus; 4 A dance; 5 Sir Barnes Wallis; 6 The Urals; 7 Hume Cronyn; 8 Latin; 9 Africa; 10 Indian Mutiny.

CRYPTIC

Across: 6 Lambast; 7 Troll; 9 Ate; 10 Returning; 12 Takes flight; 15 Four-posters; 17 Moonbeams; 19 Tow; 21 Verse; 22 Granted.
Down: 1 Carte; 2 Ebb; 3 Isle; 4 Frontiers; 5 Blanche; 8 Buffet; 11 Patronise; 13 Elopes; 14 Coroner; 16 Loser; 18 Mark; 20 One.

QUICK

Across: 3 Aries; 8 Bacon; 10 Means; 11 Nod; 12 Adapt; 13 Legible; 15 Lucid; 18 Cab; 19 Gopher; 21 Put away; 22 Atom; 23 Mink; 24 Sirloin; 26 Peseta; 29 Add; 31 Spear; 32 Android; 34 Giant; 35 Ian; 36 Scold; 37 Offer; 38 Eerie.
Down: 1 Panel; 2 Modicum; 4 Ride; 5 Employ; 6 Set up; 7 Untie; 9 Cog; 12 Albania; 14 Bat; 16 Chain; 17 Drake; 19 Gallant; 20 Wasps; 21 Posse; 23 Midriff; 24 Stride; 25 Odd; 27 Epoch; 28 Eagle; 30 Lines; 32 Anti; 33 Oaf.

ENGLISH/SPANISH

Across: 1 Roses, 4 Radish, 9 Cremoso, 10 Mover, 11/13 Best man, 12 Elected, 14 Cafe, 16 Zero, 18 Tío, 20 Enfriar, 21 Step, 24 Valid, 25 Chorizo, 26 Tropas, 27 Baker.
Down: 1 Recibo, 2 Seeds, 3 Slow, 5 Almuerzo, 6 Invitar, 7 Herido, 8 Joven, 13 Mediodía, 15 Asfalto, 17 Velvet, 18 Truck, 19 Uproar, 22 Trick, 23 Bomb.

NONAGRAM

bend, bled, bode, bold, bond, clod, code, cold, cued, deck, deco, dock, dole, done, duce, duck, duel, duke, dune, dunk, lend, lode, loud, ludo, node, nude, undo, blend, blond, blued, boned, bound, cloud, clued, coked, coned, could, cubed, dolce, douce, dunce, kendo, lobed, loden, nuked, olden, blonde, bonked, bucked, bulked, bundle, bunked, cloned, conked, debunk, double, locked, louden, nocked, nodule, undock, becloud, blocked, bounced, buckled, buncoed, clunked, unlocked, UNBLOCKED

SUDOKU

EASY

HARD

GOGEN

 

ALPHAMUDDLE

Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.

Related News

<< Go Back to All Previous Editions
Written by

Marcos

Share your story with us by emailing newsdesk@euroweeklynews.com, by calling +34 951 38 61 61 or by messaging our Facebook page www.facebook.com/EuroWeeklyNews

Comments

    Leave a comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Continue Reading