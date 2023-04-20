Puzzle Solutions Edition 1972

By Marcos • 20 April 2023 • 10:07

WORD SPIRAL

1 Girl; 2 Lead; 3 Dual; 4 Loss; 5 Scar; 6 Rich; 7 Hiss; 8 Sect; 9 Tarn; 10 Nose; 11 Easy; 12 Yelp; 13 Pact; 14 Thus; 15 Spat; 16 Teal.

SCALPEL

QUICK QUIZ

1 Norway; 2 Talc; 3 Walrus; 4 A dance; 5 Sir Barnes Wallis; 6 The Urals; 7 Hume Cronyn; 8 Latin; 9 Africa; 10 Indian Mutiny.

CRYPTIC

Across: 6 Lambast; 7 Troll; 9 Ate; 10 Returning; 12 Takes flight; 15 Four-posters; 17 Moonbeams; 19 Tow; 21 Verse; 22 Granted.

Down: 1 Carte; 2 Ebb; 3 Isle; 4 Frontiers; 5 Blanche; 8 Buffet; 11 Patronise; 13 Elopes; 14 Coroner; 16 Loser; 18 Mark; 20 One.

QUICK

Across: 3 Aries; 8 Bacon; 10 Means; 11 Nod; 12 Adapt; 13 Legible; 15 Lucid; 18 Cab; 19 Gopher; 21 Put away; 22 Atom; 23 Mink; 24 Sirloin; 26 Peseta; 29 Add; 31 Spear; 32 Android; 34 Giant; 35 Ian; 36 Scold; 37 Offer; 38 Eerie.

Down: 1 Panel; 2 Modicum; 4 Ride; 5 Employ; 6 Set up; 7 Untie; 9 Cog; 12 Albania; 14 Bat; 16 Chain; 17 Drake; 19 Gallant; 20 Wasps; 21 Posse; 23 Midriff; 24 Stride; 25 Odd; 27 Epoch; 28 Eagle; 30 Lines; 32 Anti; 33 Oaf.

ENGLISH/SPANISH

Across: 1 Roses, 4 Radish, 9 Cremoso, 10 Mover, 11/13 Best man, 12 Elected, 14 Cafe, 16 Zero, 18 Tío, 20 Enfriar, 21 Step, 24 Valid, 25 Chorizo, 26 Tropas, 27 Baker.

Down: 1 Recibo, 2 Seeds, 3 Slow, 5 Almuerzo, 6 Invitar, 7 Herido, 8 Joven, 13 Mediodía, 15 Asfalto, 17 Velvet, 18 Truck, 19 Uproar, 22 Trick, 23 Bomb.

NONAGRAM

bend, bled, bode, bold, bond, clod, code, cold, cued, deck, deco, dock, dole, done, duce, duck, duel, duke, dune, dunk, lend, lode, loud, ludo, node, nude, undo, blend, blond, blued, boned, bound, cloud, clued, coked, coned, could, cubed, dolce, douce, dunce, kendo, lobed, loden, nuked, olden, blonde, bonked, bucked, bulked, bundle, bunked, cloned, conked, debunk, double, locked, louden, nocked, nodule, undock, becloud, blocked, bounced, buckled, buncoed, clunked, unlocked, UNBLOCKED

SUDOKU

EASY

HARD

GOGEN

ALPHAMUDDLE