Scarlet Fever case detected in a school in Malaga

By Julia Cameron • 20 April 2023 • 11:08

Scarlet Fever detected in a school in Malaga. Credit: Wikipedia Creative Commons

Parents have been informed about a case of scarlet fever at a school in Malaga.

The parents have been informed about symptoms of scarlet fever to look for, but doctors say there is no cause for alarm.

The condition is caused by a bacterial infection caused by Group A streptococcus. Commonly, it causes sore throats, but it can also cause a characteristic rash that appears 12 to 14 hours after a fever.

The infection occurs most frequently in children between the ages of 5 to 15. There’s no vaccine for Scarlet Fever but it is normally treated with antibiotics. It is spread through droplets from a cough or a sneeze from an infected person and is common in winter and spring.

Secretary of the Spanish Society of Pediatric Infectious Diseases, Leticia Martinez said “ScaRLET Fever is quite common. Parents should not be alarmed by it. In the past, without antibiotics it was serious, but not now we have antibiotics.”

She went on to say that parents should however take their children to see a Paediatrician if a child has a fever, plaques in the throat and spots on their skin.

The parents of the Malaga school received the notification about the outbreak through the iPasan application which passes the information on to electronic devices. The message read:

“By protocol, we are advised to inform fathers and mothers so that they monitor the appearance of any symptoms and (if any) consult their Pediatrician.”

Leticia Martinez went on to say: “Parents are scared, but it is not uncommon for these cases to occur. She insisted that parents should not be alarmed but be vigilant in order that treatment can be given as soon as possible after a child shows any symptoms.