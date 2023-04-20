By Julia Cameron • 20 April 2023 • 11:26

Schumacher’s family to take German magazine to court. Credit yakub88/Shutterstock.com

The family of F1 champion Michael Schumacher are planning to take a German magazine to court.

The planned legal action after the magazine published a so-called A1-generated interview with the Formula 1 driver who suffered severe head injuries in a skiing accident in 2013.

The magazine, Die Aktuelle has a picture of Michael Schumacher on the cover with a headline that reads “Michael Schumacher, the first interview.” Then there is a strapline which says “It sounded deceptively real” and this is when it turns out that the quotes in the supposed article were generated by an A1 tool.

The Schumacher family told a correspondent at Reuters that they planned to take legal action against the magazine.

The Schumachers have never given any information about MAichael to the press. In 2021 during a Netflix documentary, Michael’s wife Corinna said “We live together at home. We do therapy. We do everything we can to make Michael better and to make sure he’s comfortable, and to simply make him feel our family, our bond.”

“We are trying to carry on as a family, the way Michael liked it and still does. And we are getting on with our lives.

2Private is private, as he always said, it’s very important to me that he can continue his private life as much as possible. Michael always protected us, and now we are protecting Michael.

Schumacher’s son, Mick is currently a reserve driver for Mercedes, he previously drove for Haas in F1.