Sowing controversy: Italian minister’s ethnic replacement remarks cause backlash

By Betty Henderson • 20 April 2023 • 17:00

Lollobrigida’s comments on 'ethnic replacement' have sparked controversy with some drawing fascism comparisons. Photo credit: Francesco Lollobrigida (via Facebook)

The Italian Minister for Agriculture, Francesco Lollobrigida, has caused controversy with his comments on Italy’s low birth rate and the risk of “ethnic replacement“

In a speech on Wednesday, April 19, Francesco Lollobrigida suggested that the country’s low birth rate could lead to Italians being replaced by immigrants or “ethnic replacement”, a phrase that has been associated with the far-right conspiracy theory of the Great Replacement.

Opposition leader Elly Schlein condemned the remarks, comparing them to fascist rhetoric. Schlein is not the only one who has expressed concern about the comments made by Lollobrigida. Many critics of the right-wing government in Italy have argued that their policies and comments have demonstrated a worrying trend of discrimination.

Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, who is closely allied with Lollobrigida, has previously pledged to help Italians have more children. However, critics argue that the government’s recent actions, such as the move to stop the registration of same-sex parents’ children and discussing the prosecution of couples who go abroad for surrogacy, reveal a troubling trend of discrimination.

Meloni has not commented on Lollobrigida’s “ethnic replacement” remarks, but she has made similar comments in the past. Critics say that recent events show the true colors of the governing coalition, which has been accused of promoting a far-right agenda.

Italy’s low birth rate has been a key concern of the government, with many politicians arguing that the country needs to incentivise births and build welfare programs that support families. However, some argue that the government’s focus on this issue is a smokescreen for more troubling and discriminatory policies.

The controversy surrounding Lollobrigida’s “ethnic replacement” comments has once again brought attention to the issue of immigration in Italy, with many arguing that the government’s stance on this issue is fueling the rise of far-right movements. The Great Replacement theory, which Lollobrigida’s comments are associated with, has been widely debunked by experts, who argue that it is a baseless conspiracy theory used to justify discriminatory policies.

In the wake of the controversy, many are calling on the government to distance itself from Lollobrigida’s remarks and to focus on policies that promote inclusivity and equality. The low birth rate in Italy is a complex issue that requires a nuanced and thoughtful approach, and it is important that policymakers do not use it as a pretext for discrimination and exclusion.