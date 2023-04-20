Spain’s government pledges to provide 93,000 homes at affordable rentals

By Linda Hall • 20 April 2023 • 16:22

RAQUEL SANCHEZ: Spain’s Transport and Urban Agenda minister Photo credit: Pool Moncloa

SPAIN’S government will use European funds to finance 43,000 new homes for use as social housing at reasonable rents.

This will add up to a total of 93,000 properties when taking into account an additional 50,000 properties which now belong to Sareb, Spain’s “bad bank.”

Speaking in parliament on April 19, Pedro Sanchez, president of the Spanish government, explained that some of the properties would be new-builds while others would be renovated.

The cost would be covered by €4 billion in EU funding which would be made available through Spain’s Official Credit Institute (ICO).

“Public and private developers will have access to this funding on the understanding that the properties will be available as social housing for at least 50 years,” government sources said.

Not all of the 50,000 properties acquired by Sareb when the 2008 property bubble burst will be immediately available, however.

Twenty-one thousand Sareb homes are finished and the bank possesses enough land to build a further 15,000 but a further 14,000 are at present occupied by squatters.

Raquel Sanchez, Transport and Urban Agenda minister, explained during a La Sexta television interview, that where possible the government hoped to be able to “legalise the situation” of the squatters.

The minister did not mention that only 2,230 of Sareb’s properties were located in Madrid, Valencia, o Barcelona whose respective rents had risen by 10.4, 18.4 and 19.1 per cent since March 2022.