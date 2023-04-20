Spain’s government pledges to provide 93,000 homes at affordable rentals

By Linda Hall • 20 April 2023 • 16:22
RAQUEL SANCHEZ: Spain’s Transport and Urban Agenda minister
Photo credit: Pool Moncloa
This will add up to a total of 93,000 properties when taking into account an additional 50,000 properties which now belong to Sareb, Spain’s “bad bank.”
Speaking in parliament on April 19, Pedro Sanchez, president of the Spanish government, explained that some of the properties would be new-builds while others would be renovated.
The cost would be covered by €4 billion in EU funding which would be made available through Spain’s Official Credit Institute (ICO).
“Public and private developers will have access to this funding on the understanding that the properties will be available as social housing for at least 50 years,” government sources said.
Not all of the 50,000 properties acquired by Sareb when the 2008 property bubble burst will be immediately available, however.
Twenty-one thousand Sareb homes are finished and the bank possesses enough land to build a further 15,000 but a further 14,000 are at present occupied by squatters.
Raquel Sanchez, Transport and Urban Agenda minister, explained during a La Sexta television interview, that where possible the government hoped to be able to “legalise the situation” of the squatters.
The minister did not mention that only 2,230 of Sareb’s properties were located in Madrid, Valencia, o Barcelona whose respective rents had risen by 10.4, 18.4 and 19.1 per cent since March 2022.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Originally from the UK, Linda is based in Valenca and is a reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering local news. Got a news story you want to share?
Then get in touch at editorial@euroweeklynews.com.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.