By Chris King • 20 April 2023 • 18:56

Image of rooster cages found in Malaga. Credit: Malaga Local Police/YouTube

A network suspected of being involved with illegal cock fighting was broken up by Malaga Local Police on a farm in the Palma-Palmilla district of the capital city.

As reported in a statement by Malaga Local Police this Thursday, April 20, a network suspected of being involved in illegal cock fighting activities has been smashed.

In an operation coordinated by the Jefatura de Barrio de Distrito Norte, police officers proceeded to confiscate a total of 89 unbanded roosters. Another five banded roosters were also seized at the facility, along with 97 pigeons. Some of the birds displayed injuries, presumably inflicted during fights.

The operation took place today with the participation of several police units with a total of 65 officers from the Local Police force. They were supported by Gruprona officers and the collaboration of the Technical Cleaning Service (Limasam), and municipal operatives, as well as members of the municipal centre for Animal Protection.

Following the seizure of the birds, an investigation was launched by the Nature Protection Group of the Local Police of Malaga (Gruprona), who will check for any offences involving animal abuse.

All the animals were found in handmade cages located on the non-trafficable roofs of four residential buildings located in the Palma-Palmilla neighbourhood, according to laopiniondemalaga.es.

Disguised rooms were discovered in the communal areas of the properties inspected which had been used as chicken coops. These installations lacked lighting and ventilation and were accessed through an area next to the supply meters. All of them had been sealed.

Law 11/2003 on the Protection of Animals of the Autonomous Community of Andalucia prohibits keeping animals in places or facilities that are inappropriate from the point of view of hygiene and health.

Enclosures and places where they cannot be properly controlled and monitored which could cause a nuisance to neighbours are also prohibited by law. The situation in which these animals were kept, which were also subjected to high temperatures during the summer period, is allegedly a serious offence.

The Territorial Delegation of Agriculture, Fisheries, Water and Rural Development in Malaga has been informed of the relevant facts regarding procedures related to fighting cocks and other infractions against the protection of nature.

A person was also identified who was allegedly in charge of some of the rescued animals, specifically the pigeons, which have since been transferred to the Animal Protection Service of Malaga City Council.

Different municipal departments, such as the Animal Protection Centre, and Limasam, collaborated in the tasks of collecting the animals, dismantling the cages and instruments, and cleaning the roofs of the buildings. To do this, they had the cooperation of municipal workers and several lorries.

During the cleaning work, two pellet guns were found. It is being investigated whether they could have been related to the damage caused to the birds. In total, between cages and rubbish, around 3,000 kilos of waste were removed during the operation.