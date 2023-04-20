Teacher killed by 2 students following bad grades

By Max Greenhalgh • 20 April 2023 • 14:41

2 students ambushed and beat their Spanish teacher to death because of a bad grade she gave one of the students.

Two teenagers in Iowa pleaded guilty to first-degree murder on Tuesday after they ambushed and killed their Spanish teacher because she gave one of them a poor grade.

Williard Miller and Jeremy Goodale carried out the attack in 2021 when they ambushed the teacher, Nohema Graber, in a local park and beat her to death with a baseball bat. Both were 16 at the time of the incident.

The teacher’s body was found hidden under a tarp, wheelbarrow and railroad tiles in the park.

Police have said that Miller meet Graber in school to discuss his grades. Graber later drove to the local park where she regularly took walks after work. Witnesses later saw the van being driven out of the park with two young males in the front seats.

Both were charged as adults because of the severity of the crime. However, they will avoid mandatory life sentences without parole because of their ages.

Prosecutors have recommended a sentence of between 30 years and life for Miller and between 25 years and life for Goodale, both with the possibility of parole.

Goodale and Miller were arrested after a witness provided police with photos of a conversation had over Snapchat where Goodale implicated himself in the murder.

In an interview with the police, Miller admitted to having frustrations with the teacher and how the grades he was receiving were lowering his GPA.