By Imran Khan • 20 April 2023 • 19:50

Teenager dies after horrific motorcycle crash in El Port de la Selva, Girona Image: @semgencat Twitter.com

Officials in El Port de la Selva, Girona, said a 16-year-old boy died after his motorcycle crashed

A teenage boy has died in El Port de la Selva, Girona, in a tragic accident, after a motorcycle he was riding crashed on the side of the road.

According to official reports, the incident happened on Thursday, April 20 as the boy was riding his motorcycle, but for unknown reasons, he went off the road before crashing.

Police said that the accident happened around 4.30 pm at the entrance to the municipality on GI-612, in the region of El Alto Ampurdán, as per NacioDigital.

Following the incident, a medical helicopter and members of the Medical Emergency Service (SEM) were dispatched to the scene.

The paramedics said that they “tried to revive the victim but could not do anything to save his life”.

The Catalan Traffic Service has reported that, due to the accident, the road has been completely closed to traffic.