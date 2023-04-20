The Magic of Meme Coins: Dogecoin drops after Elon Musk removes dog logo off of Twitter. Could this be good news for New Dog Dogetti?

By Guest Writer • 20 April 2023 • 11:30

Elon Musk has had more of an impact on the internet than necessary lately. After Twitter’s value dropped to under half the original value since he stepped in as CEO, it is clear that things that Elon Musk lays his hands on often tend to go downhill. Dogecoin has seen significant declines since the Tesla CEO had taken down his Dogecoin (DOGE) display picture, what could this potentially mean for Dogetti (DETI)?

The dangerous decline of Dogecoin

Initially, Dogecoin existed as the first memecoin, paving the way for other meme Altcoins to take over the crypto market. Personified by an adorable Shiba Inu breed dog giving a side eye to the camera whilst also surrounded by a sea of sarcastic comments such as: “ Much Fashion” or “Such Swag.”

Originally, Dogecoin began in response to Bitcoin (BTC). It was seen as a joke considering it stemmed from a viral internet meme that blew up in 2009. It was originally launched by two Reddit users and since then it has become a staple of Meme coins on the crypto market.

Dogecoin was designed to be abundant, and today there are over 130 billion tokens in rotation as well as there being over 10,000 mined and produced per minute.

When investing in cryptocurrency, it is always a massive risk that investors must take. The volatility of the crypto market often leaves investors losing out on a lot of money. There is no telling what could cause a cryptocurrency to decline in value. I’m sure Elon Musk had no idea that removing the Dogecoin logo from the official Twitter account would cause such a significant crash for the coin. Dogecoin dipped by 7.3% to a new low of 8.6 cents. Originally, on April 3rd it soared to a height of 10.5 cents when Elon originally made the Dogecoin Logo the icon for the official Twitter account.

Alternatively, Dogecoin’s decline could mean great things for a brand new dog on the block, Dogetti. Dogetti is a brand new meme coin aiming for that top-dog position, and due to recent events, it could be a lot closer than ever.

Is Dogetti coming for Dogecoin’s Spot?

All the Dogetti (DETI) family wants is to present many ways to build up generational wealth and finances for all. This is why Don Eloni Dogetti is doing things the right way. Eloni is one step ahead of Elon and doing right by the Dog. The value of the token is only increasing, and a lot of people are anticipating the big Dogetti (DETI) launch.

Don Eloni Dogetti allows investors to purchase, sell and trade NFTs in the marketplace platform. These digital doggy companions will be unique collectables, and plans are being put into action to allow the NFTs to be able to breed amongst each other, making more collectables to buy and sell on the Dogetti (DETI) market.

Don Eloni Dogetti also values giving back to the community, this is why two per cent of all transactions will be distributed into a charity wallet, where investors can decide which charities receive the funding.

Sponsored

WARNING: The investment in crypto assets is not regulated, it may not be suitable for retail investors and the total amount invested could be lost

AVISO IMPORTANTE: La inversión en criptoactivos no está regulada, puede no ser adecuada para inversores minoristas y perderse la totalidad del importe invertido