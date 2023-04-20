This is the time for the mainstream world to accept Crypto: Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Dogetti could be the future

By Guest Writer • 20 April 2023 • 12:30

There’s a lot of mainstream fogginess around what cryptocurrency is and what it offers. Its complexity, coupled with its volatility can create hesitancy around whether to embrace or avoid it. But even when operating cautiously, there’s a solid argument to make that it’s time for the crypto industry to be embraced. Coins like Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), and Dogetti (DETI) can offer a lot to mainstream markets if they are seen as opportunities to be seized.

There’s been a lot of recent volatility around cryptocurrency that has brought into question its compatibility with modern societies and whether it requires government regulation. We are certainly seeing glimpses of this debate unfolding in the United States where federal authorities appear increasingly inclined to clamp down on the unchecked behaviours of the crypto market. And certainly, in terms of protecting investors, there’s a more than fair argument to suggest that cryptocurrency should operate within the legal frameworks of the states they’re in. But there’s also a lot of potential in cryptocurrency that cannot be overlooked.

Cryptocurrency has many appealing community-orientated coins

An increasingly defining feature of cryptocurrency has been the sense of the collective to a lot of them. Cryptos are increasingly likely to assert the importance of community to this and an example of this is the new meme coin Dogetti (DETI).

Through a lot of mafia metaphors on the value of family, Dogetti embeds DETI members as central to the platform’s agenda. This is reflected in the composition of its ecosystem, which shares some of its earnings with those who hold DETI tokens. At the same time, members of the Dogetti family are included in its decision-making process. This is an exciting trend in cryptocurrency. Dogetti (DETI) is one of the frontrunners and works to make investors feel like real stakeholders in what they have bought into.

Cryptocurrency is decentralised because of the Blockchains it runs on

A big selling point for cryptocurrencies is that they are largely a decentralised industry. By being decentralised, this can keep crypto free of monopoly without having its flow influenced by any actor, in comparison to fiat currencies which are controlled by governments.

This has made a cryptocurrency’s blockchain technology very popular for many application developers and a prime example of this is Ethereum. The second-largest cryptocurrency, Ethereum has generated a lot of interest and attention amongst developers across the years for its platform’s blockchain technology.

A Crypto like Bitcoin can offer high security

When it comes to anything involved with finance a fundamental cornerstone of making something work is having strong security. This is something that is generally considered to be a strong point for cryptocurrency and its oldest and most famous crypto is a prime example that underpins this.

Bitcoin has a very strong security that renders it essentially impossible to cheat or counterfeit Bitcoin’s payment network. On top of this, the sheer volume of Bitcoin has an impact on its value that other real-world currencies cannot always compete with. Bitcoin is a borderless currency that could potentially be accepted anywhere and isn’t confined to the legal borders of one country or region.

WARNING: The investment in crypto assets is not regulated, it may not be suitable for retail investors and the total amount invested could be lost

