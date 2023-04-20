Three people killed in Cornwall crash

By Julia Cameron • 20 April 2023 • 8:27

Three killed in Cornwall crash. Credit: ShepherdMedia/Pixabay.com

Three people have died inside a car that caught fire after a crash in Cornwall.

A car was reported to have left the road and caught on fire shortly before midnight on Tuesday. Officers attended the scene at the A390 close to St Ive, Liskeard and found three people, a boy aged 16 and two men aged 18 and 30 were found dead inside the car.

Following the accident, a group of teenagers, two boys and two girls have been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving. All four people are in custody and officers have seized the vehicle involved in the tragedy.

Sergeant Tina Green, of Devon and Cornwall Police said: “Our thoughts are with the families and friends of those who lost their lives, and our investigation remains ongoing to understand the full circumstances of how this tragic accident occurred.”

“Whilst our inquiries are ongoing there will be an increased police presence in the area of the collision and the wider Liskeard area.

She went on to say “ I would encourage anyone with information who might assist police and anyone who was travelling in the area and may have relevant dashcam footage to report it to us.”

She concluded her statement by reminding people that an investigation is ongoing and people should refrain from speculating about the cause of the accident on social media, but she did say that if any social media comment would assist their investigation then it should be reported.