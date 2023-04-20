TMS Network (TMSN) triumphs with 900% gains as FTX acquires Ren Protocol’s Pegged Assets: Cardano (ADA) and Fantom (FTM) struggle to keep pace

By Guest Writer • 20 April 2023 • 11:30

FTX has received all of Ren Protocol’s assets and shares, including pegged assets. This move comes after Ren Protocol announced its funding concerns and its previous acquisition Alameda Research, raising questions about the future of the DeFi protocol. As the DeFi ecosystem continues to evolve, platforms like Cardano (ADA) and Fantom (FTM) play a critical role in shaping its future, while TMS Network (TMSN) generates profit by facilitating DeFi transactions.

Cardano (ADA): Pioneering a research-driven approach to DeFi

Cardano (ADA) is a third-generation blockchain platform emphasising security, scalability, and sustainability. Its research-driven, peer-reviewed development approach results in a robust and flexible blockchain infrastructure, making Cardano (ADA) an ideal foundation for DeFi applications.

The Alonzo upgrade introduced Cardano’s (ADA) smart contract functionality, paving the way for DeFi applications on the platform. Cardano’s (ADA) energy-efficient Proof of Stake (PoS) consensus algorithm presents a more sustainable and scalable alternative to traditional Proof of Work (PoW) networks, addressing limitations hindering DeFi adoption on platforms like Ethereum.

Cardano’s (ADA) focus on interoperability and cross-chain communication facilitates seamless interactions between Cardano (ADA) built DeFi applications and other blockchain networks, expanding the reach and potential of decentralised finance. As Cardano (ADA) continues to develop its ecosystem, it will play an essential role in the future of DeFi.

Fantom (FTM): Powering high-speed and scalable DeFi solutions

Fantom (FTM) is a high-performance blockchain platform leveraging Directed Acyclic Graph (DAG) technology for fast transaction speeds and high throughput. Fantom (FTM)’s near-instant finality and low fees make Fantom (FTM) attractive for DeFi applications, addressing congestion and scalability issues faced by other networks.

The Fantom (FTM) ecosystem already boasts rapid growth in DeFi offerings, including lending platforms, decentralised exchanges, and yield farming opportunities. Fantom (FTM) ’s compatibility with the Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) and cross-chain interoperability simplify migrating existing DeFi applications or creating new ones that interact with multiple blockchain ecosystems.

As Fantom (FTM) refines its infrastructure and fosters partnerships with other blockchain projects, its high-speed, scalable technology can significantly impact the future of DeFi. By enabling more efficient and accessible financial services for users worldwide, Fantom (FTM) is poised to become a driving force in DeFi’s evolution.

TMS Network (TMSN): Pioneering DeFi integration for enhanced financial opportunities

TMS Network’s (TMSN) innovative approach to digital finance extends beyond traditional asset management, as the platform actively engages with the rapidly growing decentralised finance (DeFi) ecosystem. By integrating DeFi services, TMS Network (TMSN) provides users with diverse and cutting-edge financial opportunities that redefine the boundaries of wealth creation and management.

The network also facilitates participation in decentralised autonomous organisations (DAOs) by providing TMS Network (TMSN) users with seamless access to governance tokens. By holding and utilising these tokens, users can actively participate in the decision-making processes of DeFi projects and directly influence their development and growth.

TMS Network’s (TMSN) engagement with the DeFi ecosystem places the platform at the forefront of digital finance innovation. By integrating DeFi services, TMS Network (TMSN) expands the scope of financial opportunities available to users, ensuring they remain ahead of the curve in today’s dynamic and competitive financial landscape.

The promising TMS Network (TMSN) has already garnered $4 million in liquidity during its initial presale, and investors can participate in the ongoing second phase, where tokens are available at $0.05.

Sponsored

WARNING: The investment in crypto assets is not regulated, it may not be suitable for retail investors and the total amount invested could be lost

AVISO IMPORTANTE: La inversión en criptoactivos no está regulada, puede no ser adecuada para inversores minoristas y perderse la totalidad del importe invertido