Two Cheerleaders shot in Elgin, Texas

By Julia Cameron • 20 April 2023 • 12:00
Cheerleaders shot in Texas .
Credit: 3282700/Pixabay.com
The incident occurred outside a supermarket in Elgin, Texas.
It appears that one cheerleader got into a stranger’s car by mistake. Cheerleader Heather Roth told local media reporters that she got out of her friend’s car to get into her own car, but she mistakenly got into another car instead. She said:
“There was a man in the passenger seat” so then she got out and found her own car. She continued:
“I see the guy get out of the passenger door. And I rolled my window down, and I was trying to apologise to him…and he just threw his hands up and he pulled out a gun and he just starting shooting at all of us.”
Miss Roth was treated at the scene, but her friend Payton Washington was taken to the hospital and is in critical condition. She was hot after multiple shots were fired into the vehicle.
Lynn Shearer the owner of the team told CBS News that Miss Washington had ruptured her spleen and also has a damaged pancreas and diaphragm. She also confirmed that the cheerleader only had one lung from when she was born.
The cheerleading team who are preparing to compete at The Cheerleading Worlds in Orlando held a prayer vigil on Tuesday.
The man who is suspected of shooting Miss Washington has been captured after his vehicle licensing plate number was traced. Court documents also confirm that the convenience manager is also a witness to the shooting.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.