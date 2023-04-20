Two Cheerleaders shot in Elgin, Texas

By Julia Cameron • 20 April 2023 • 12:00

Cheerleaders shot in Texas . Credit: 3282700/Pixabay.com

Two cheerleaders from a high school in Texas have been shot.

The incident occurred outside a supermarket in Elgin, Texas.

It appears that one cheerleader got into a stranger’s car by mistake. Cheerleader Heather Roth told local media reporters that she got out of her friend’s car to get into her own car, but she mistakenly got into another car instead. She said:

“There was a man in the passenger seat” so then she got out and found her own car. She continued:

“I see the guy get out of the passenger door. And I rolled my window down, and I was trying to apologise to him…and he just threw his hands up and he pulled out a gun and he just starting shooting at all of us.”

Miss Roth was treated at the scene, but her friend Payton Washington was taken to the hospital and is in critical condition. She was hot after multiple shots were fired into the vehicle.

Lynn Shearer the owner of the team told CBS News that Miss Washington had ruptured her spleen and also has a damaged pancreas and diaphragm. She also confirmed that the cheerleader only had one lung from when she was born.

The cheerleading team who are preparing to compete at The Cheerleading Worlds in Orlando held a prayer vigil on Tuesday.

The man who is suspected of shooting Miss Washington has been captured after his vehicle licensing plate number was traced. Court documents also confirm that the convenience manager is also a witness to the shooting.