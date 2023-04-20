By Anna Ellis • 20 April 2023 • 16:42
UK Government outlines action needed to decarbonise aviation. Image GVLR / Shutterstock.com
UK ministers and aviation chiefs have revealed an action plan for the next two years in the race to reach Jet Zero by 2050, as the government continues with ambitious plans to decarbonise faster than any other G7 country, grow the economy, and support hundreds of thousands of well-paid green jobs.
The Jet Zero Council – made up of industry, academic and government leaders – met last week at Farnborough Airport.
Through its 2-year plan, the council committed to continuing working to speed up the design, manufacture, and rollout of zero-emission aircraft and vital infrastructure at UK airports.
The plan sets out how the council will help to accelerate the production of sustainable aviation fuels (SAF), by continuing to invest millions of pounds in first-of-a-kind SAF plants, supporting crucial scientific research on a larger scale, and helping to drive down production costs.
Farnborough Airport also played host to the Sustainable Skies World Summit today, which gathers experts and leaders from the worlds of aviation, government, energy, and engineering.
