Woman loses arm after RSPCA rescue dog attacked her

By John Ensor • 20 April 2023 • 9:33

Stock image, American pit bull. Credit: David Robert Perez/Shutterstock.com

A woman who was attacked by her pet dog is taking the RSPCA to court claiming that they never told her it was dangerous.

Joanna Harris, 49, from Crowborough, East Sussex, was fostering an American bulldog named Kiwi, with the aim of adopting it permanently only for it to attack her so savagely she ended up losing her arm, writes The Sun, Thursday, April 20.

The woman is now taking the RSPCA to court after it has emerged that just eight months earlier the dog had previously attacked two other women, something that the animal charity neglected to tell her.

The incident occurred in September 2021, when the dog initially tried to bite her other dog, Bo, before it fastened itself onto Joanna’s arm.

When she couldn’t get the animal to release its jaws she went out into the garden and got her neighbour to make an emergency call to the police.

During the attack, which lasted for 20 minutes, Kiwi also tried to bite Joanna’s neck. Harris commented, ‘It was terrifying.

‘Even when the police arrived Kiwi didn’t want to let go. The pain was excruciating.

When Police arrived, they tasered the American bulldog three times and hit it with their truncheons before they finally managed to get the dog off

‘I knew I was in a bad way but nothing prepared me for the news my arm would have to be amputated.’

As a result of the attached and its life-changing consequences Ms Harris is taking the case to High Court in London where she is suing the RSPCA for £200,000.

Speaking on her behalf, Chani Dhaliwal, Harris’ lawyer said, ‘Joanna’s faced an incredibly difficult time coming to terms with the physical and psychological impact of the incident.

‘It changed her life forever.’

The RSPCA have so far not commented on this specific case and has denied liability for the attack.