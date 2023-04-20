Woman sexually assaulted on train in south-east London

By Julia Cameron • 20 April 2023 • 8:00

Woman sexually assaulted on train in London. Credit: Creative Commons

A woman was assaulted whilst travelling on a south-east London train.

The man who assaulted the woman, first of all, urinated on the train carriage floor as the train pulled into New Eltham, Greenwich, in London. He was travelling with a group of people.

The woman who boarded the train at New Eltham sexually assaulted her and made an inappropriate comment. It is believed he also threw a seat cushion at another passenger.

After the attack, the man then left the train and officers have put out an appeal for anyone who saw the incident or recognises him from CCTV images they have released.

If anyone aboard the train can come forward the police would like witnesses who can help them with their investigation.

The incident took place on April 4 at around 2 pm on board the train that travels between Dartford and New Eltham.

British Transport Police said “A woman boarded the service at New Eltham station and the man approached her before making an inappropriate comment and sexually assaulting her. The man then got off the train at New Eltham before it departed and left the station.”

2Officers are keen to speak to the man in the CCTV images as he may have information that could help with their investigation. They are also keen to speak to anyone on board the train who may have witnessed the incident.”