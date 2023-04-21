UPDATE: Elon Musk´s SpaceX claims they blew $3bn Starship rocket intentionally   Close
By Anna Ellis • 21 April 2023 • 15:45

Almeria has one of the 50 brightest students in all of Spain. Image: Panchenko Vladimir / Shutterstock.com

Almeria has one of the fiftieth brightest students in all of Spain. The young brain box is named Juan Manuel García Lea who is a second-year high school student from the Altaduna-Saladares school.

The Francisco de Vitoria University Santander Europa Scholarship Program confirmed the top 50 list confirming that the finalist candidates have had to compete for their place among more than 4,000 students.

All the applicants had to receive a 9.8 final score in senior school.

The winners of this eighteenth edition have come from 11 autonomous communities.

In total, 12 students are from Andalusia, 10 are from Madrid, five are from the Valencian Community, four are from Aragon and three are from Castilla y Leon.

A further three are from Catalonia, three are from Cantabria, two are from Extremadura, two are from Galicia, two are from the Canary Island, one from Murcia, one is from Navarra, one is from the Basque Country and, finally, one from Castilla La Mancha.

Written by

Anna Ellis

Originally from the UK, Anna is based on the Costa Blanca and is a web reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news. Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at editorial@euroweeklynews.com.

