Almeria has one of the fiftieth brightest students in all of Spain

By Anna Ellis • 21 April 2023 • 15:45
Almeria has one of the 50 brightest students in all of Spain. Image: Panchenko Vladimir / Shutterstock.com
The Francisco de Vitoria University Santander Europa Scholarship Program confirmed the top 50 list confirming that the finalist candidates have had to compete for their place among more than 4,000 students.
All the applicants had to receive a 9.8 final score in senior school.
The winners of this eighteenth edition have come from 11 autonomous communities.
In total, 12 students are from Andalusia, 10 are from Madrid, five are from the Valencian Community, four are from Aragon and three are from Castilla y Leon.
A further three are from Catalonia, three are from Cantabria, two are from Extremadura, two are from Galicia, two are from the Canary Island, one from Murcia, one is from Navarra, one is from the Basque Country and, finally, one from Castilla La Mancha.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Originally from the UK, Anna is based on the Costa Blanca and is a web reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news. Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at editorial@euroweeklynews.com.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.