Prime business success: Amazon registers record sales profits in Spain

By Betty Henderson • 21 April 2023 • 18:30

Amazon increased their Spanish presence in 2022, including by hiring new employees. Photo credit: Amazon.es (via Facebook)

GLOBAL giant, Amazon registered record profits in Spain once again in 2022. The multinational retail corporation reported a whopping €6.4 billion in sales for 2022 in figures released on Friday, April 21.

The figures represent an income increase of almost seven per cent compared with last year. Amazon’s earnings include revenues from its physical marketplaces operating in Spain, as well other branches of the business including Amazon Web Services.

In addition to generating record-breaking profits, Amazon has also taken a strong stance against fraudulent sellers, shutting down over 800,000 fake accounts last year.

The company credits its Spanish success to investments totaling €3.7 billion in the country, which includes the opening of two new logistics centers in Zaragoza and Girona. With 22,000 employees and over 40 facilities throughout Spain, Amazon is among the top ten employers in the country.

One of the reasons for Amazon’s success in Spain is its ability to quickly adapt to changing market trends and consumer preferences. The company has also invested heavily in Spain’s digital infrastructure, which has helped it expand its services to more customers across the country.

However, the company isn’t without its critics, particularly as it announced some 9,000 layoffs globally, earlier this year which caused concern. Amazon later clarified that the layoffs are not exclusive to Spain, saying that it actually plans to expand its workforce to 25,000 employees in the country by 2025.

Despite its immense success, Amazon said that its profit margins remain low due to the competitive market and increasing operating costs.

Although the company faces several challenges, it remains one of the largest companies operating in Spain and is a significant contributor to the country’s economy. With its commitment to innovation, investment, and stamping out fraud, it seems that Amazon will continue to dominate the e-commerce industry for years to come.

The company’s commitment to investment and job creation in Spain, paired with its crackdown on fraudulent sellers, has solidified Amazon’s position as a major player in the Spanish market.