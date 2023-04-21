Body of former Olympic ski champion discovered inside his prison cell

By Chris King • 21 April 2023 • 18:40

Image of Iron County Jail in Cedar City, Utah. Credit: Google maps

The body of former Olympic ski champion Jeremy Nobis was found unresponsive inside his cell at Iron County Jail in Cedar City, Utah.

It was revealed today, Friday, April 21, that the body of Jeremy Nobis, a former Olympic ski champion was discovered inside a prison cell this Wednesday 19. He was reportedly found unresponsive at Iron County Jail in Cedar City, Utah.

“Life-saving efforts were attempted by Iron County Jail staff. Although no foul play is suspected, this incident is being investigated by the Critical Incident Task Force”, said a statement from the Iron/Garfield/Beaver Critical Incident Task Force.

According to St George News, at the time of his death, the former athlete was being held on a charge of driving under the influence and was awaiting sentencing. He was due to be sentenced on April 25 after being convicted of DUI on March 7.

“U.S. Ski & Snowboard’s thoughts and condolences are with his family, friends and ski community”, the U.S. Ski and Snowboard Team wrote in tribute to the deceased ski star.

Ski Magazine published an article a few weeks before Nobis was locked up which revealed that he faced charges in other states, including Colorado, Idaho, and Wyoming.

The 52-year-old sportsman represented Team USA at the 1994 Winter Olympics where he competed in the giant slalom downhill skiing event. Due to his love of taking on some of the world’s steepest ski runs, Nobis gained the nickname of ‘The Icon’.

In the late 1980s, he won the World Junior Championships on two occasions, in 1988 and 1989, which led to his being included in the men’s U.S. Alpine Ski Team.