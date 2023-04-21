BREAKING: Fuel tanker EXPLODES on Connecticut bridge, bringing traffic to a standstill on I-95

Four hospitalised after double-decker bus topples over near Craghead, County Durham Close
By David Laycork • 21 April 2023 • 19:18

Breaking: Exploding fuel tanker in Connecticut kills at least 1 person.

Huge fire and at least one person killed by fuel tanker explosion on the Gold Star Memorial Bridge, Connecticut, USA.

Interstate 95 in Connecticut witnessed dramatic and tragic scenes, with a fuel tanker exploding on a bridge, killing at least 1 person. Emergency services are on the scene today, April 21, 2023, as fire continues to rage.

Sgt. Joseph Pelchat, New London Police Department was quoted in the Daily Mail as saying: “Due to a serious motor vehicle accident on the Gold Star Bridge, both lanes of I-95 are shut down and the bridge is closed to traffic. Expect potential major delays.”

Traffic has been brought to a standstill, with roads in the area closed. There are also reports of building ablaze and injuries, but an unknown level of severity as this story unfolds.

Updates will follow.

UPDATE: Terrifying images are coming in from the scene, showing plumes of black smoke and carnage. Credit Twitter@rawalerts

