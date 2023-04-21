British suspect in Mijas restaurant tragedy was arrested in February after attempted ‘contract’ killing

By John Ensor • 21 April 2023 • 13:35

British suspect in Mijas restaurant tragedy Credit Guardia Civil screenshot

THE British man at the centre of the Mijas manslaughter investigation was arrested three months ago after an attempted ‘contract’ killing on three Irishmen.

It has been suggested that the unnamed 32-year-old British suspect was arrested in February this year during an investigation into the attempted murders of three Irishmen near Marbella, according to a report today Friday, April 21 in The Daily Mail,

A total of six Britons were arrested at the beginning of February, and it has been revealed that the man in question was suspected of being a member of a criminal gang linked to the attempted murders of three Irishmen in the Marbella area.

An official statement by the police at the time described the gang as ‘extremely violent’ and said they had moved to the Costa del Sol so that they could ‘settle scores.’

Police officers raided the suspect’s house on last Tuesday, April 18, as part of an ongoing investigation into the killing of a local Olivia’s La Cala de Mijas doorman, Sr Jose Pardo.

Police insiders said the suspect pointed a gun at them but put it down after hearing them shout ‘Police’ as they smashed through his front door.

A spokesperson for the Spanish police confirmed, ‘The man arrested by the Guardia Civil following the death of the doorman is the same person arrested by National Police in February as part of the operation codenamed ‘Operation Tortuga.’

Despite the man’s apparent violent nature and the extremely serious accusations levelled against him both in February and this week, local authorities provisionally released the man on Thursday, April 20.