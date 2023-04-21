By Julia Cameron • 21 April 2023 • 12:32

Cat among awards finalists in London. Credit: dimitrisvetsikas1969/Pixabay.com

Willow isn’t any old cat. She could be an award-winning cat at the National Cat Awards in London.

She is in the National Cat Awards finals after saving her diabetic owner’s life when she lost consciousness after going to bed with a dangerously low blood sugar level.

Her owner, Amanda Jameson 51, went to bed leaving her partner, Ray Sherwood 57 who was watching the TV, but he soon fell asleep.

Willow the cat bit his leg to wake him up while pacing around. Once Mr Sherwood was awake, she led him upstairs to Amanda, who was unresponsive, and Mr Sherwood was able to phone an ambulance.

He said, “I had fallen asleep in front of the TV and then around 4 am, I was woken by Willow biting at my legs and jumping at me.”

“It was very out of character for her and made me get up to see what all the fuss was about. She was running between me and the stairs, looking back at me. I followed her up the stairs and she kept looking back at me to make sure I was coming.

“When I went into the bedroom, Willow lept onto the bed, and I could see Amanda slumped over.”

She was unresponsive and I called an ambulance straight away. She was very unwell and rushed to hospital where fortunately they were able to treat her.

He added, “I was absolutely stunned – Willow had saved her life, she’s an incredible cat, a total hero.”