Charging ahead: Spain moves to begin adopting new EU device charger rules

SPAIN has taken a major step towards reducing electronic waste and promoting sustainability in the technology industry by adapting the EU’s universal charger law to fit its own regulations.

On Friday, April 21, the country’s Ministry for Economy and Digital Transformation announced its adoption of the EU’s universal charger law, but with some unique regulations of its own. This move is set to revolutionise the way we charge our devices and could save consumers and retailers millions of euros annually.

With this new law, customers will have the option to choose whether they want a new charger to come with their electronic devices. This means that people who already have chargers compatible with their new devices can opt-out of purchasing a new one, reducing unnecessary electronic waste. The law will also ensure that manufacturers provide clear information on device charging capabilities.

Spain’s adaptation of the EU regulations will help to promote the reuse of cables and chargers, reducing electronic waste and saving consumers approximately €26 million per year. Retailers and distributors are also set to benefit from an estimated increase of €48 million saved annually.

The law will also help consumers save money in the long run, as they will no longer have to purchase new chargers every time they buy a new electronic device