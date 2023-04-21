Dominic Raab resigns over BULLY accusations

By John Ensor • 21 April 2023 • 11:56

Dominic Raab. Credit: Alexandros Michailidis/Shutterstock.com

The Deputy Prime Minister, and Justice Secretary, Dominic Raab has resigned after accusations of bullying.

Today, Friday, April 21, Deputy prime minister, Dominic Raab sent a letter of resignation to Prime Minister, Rishi Sunak.

Following an independent investigation led by KC Adam Tolley, the result found that Raab had bullied civil service in various government departments.

The former Tory leadership contender quit following a day of agonising by

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak had spent a day of deliberation over whether to fire Raab after the report had been submitted.

The damning report contained eight formal complaints from staff about his behaviour, during his time as Brexit secretary, and during his first term as justice secretary.

Previously Mr Raab had said that if any of the complaints were upheld in the report that he would offer his resignation.

After the findings were heard he has had no option but to honour his statement.