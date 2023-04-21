Dominic Raab resigns over BULLY accusations

By John Ensor • 21 April 2023 • 11:56
Dominic Raab.
Credit: Alexandros Michailidis/Shutterstock.com
Today, Friday, April 21, Deputy prime minister, Dominic Raab sent a letter of resignation to Prime Minister, Rishi Sunak.
Following an independent investigation led by KC Adam Tolley, the result found that Raab had bullied civil service in various government departments.
The former Tory leadership contender quit following a day of agonising by
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak had spent a day of deliberation over whether to fire Raab after the report had been submitted.
The damning report contained eight formal complaints from staff about his behaviour, during his time as Brexit secretary, and during his first term as justice secretary.
Previously Mr Raab had said that if any of the complaints were upheld in the report that he would offer his resignation.
After the findings were heard he has had no option but to honour his statement.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.