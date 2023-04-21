Escape plan: Spanish nationals to be evacuated as Sudan conflict escalates

The Spanish government is urging the Sudanese forces to reach a ceasefire to allow foreigners to leave the country and for the Sudanese people to receive vital humanitarian aid.

Spain has also offered to cooperate with other nations to rescue their citizens including other European nations and South American countries.

Sudan, a country in Northeast Africa, has been plagued by conflict and political instability for many years. The latest outbreak of violence started after a military coup in 2019, which led to clashes between government forces and opposition groups.

The situation has escalated in the past week, with fighting intensifying in many parts of the country, including in the capital, Khartoum. This has caused mass displacement and a severe humanitarian crisis.

The conflict is playing out between two military generals, Abdel Fattah al-Burhan and Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, whose forces lead different sections of the army. Al-Burhan appealed for peace on the Islamic holiday of Eid al-Fitr on Friday, April 21, but fighting continues.

Sudan has a long history of ethnic and political conflicts, which have been further exacerbated by the struggle for resources, particularly water. The current crisis appears to be another devastating chapter in this ongoing struggle for power and resources in the country, while much of the public suffers.