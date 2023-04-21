ETH vs. Big Eyes Coin – Will Ethereum Rise or Plateau?

By Guest Writer • 21 April 2023 • 10:30

The current bull market has brought new attention to cryptocurrency, with many investors looking to get in on the action. After the dismal performance of many investments during the crypto winter, now seems like the best time for investors and cryptocurrencies to take their shot at redemption.

With the rise of decentralised finance (DeFi) and the recent Shanghai upgrade, Ethereum (ETH) has taken the lead among altcoins. However, other altcoins, such as Big Eyes Coin, are gaining traction in the market.

Big Eyes Coin: Magnificent Meme Coin Magic

Big Eyes Coin is a new altcoin that operates similarly to Bitcoin but focuses on rewards, community, and wealth creation. It offers its users a variety of bonuses based on their investments, in addition to providing them with the option for long-term investments through its NFT marketplace.

Users can unlock various bonuses through the platform’s loot boxes with rewards of up to $1 million. The initial investments for these start at $10 and build up to $10 000. These rewards also come with a 300% bonus which can be redeemed using the code END300.

Big Eyes Coin’s focus on rewards and wealth generation makes it popular amongst investors. This has caused it to experience significant revenue growth, amounting to $34 million.

Ethereum – The Giant, Reawakening

Ethereum was created by Vitalik Buterin in 2015 as a decentralised platform for building smart contracts and decentralised applications. It is a Layer 1 blockchain that operates on the proof-of-stake consensus algorithm, which is more energy-efficient than the proof-of-work algorithm used by Bitcoin.

One of the unique features of Ethereum is its DeFi ecosystem. DeFi allows decentralised financial transactions, allowing users to lend, borrow, and trade without a centralised intermediary.

ETH has been in the spotlight lately due to the Shanghai upgrade, a significant update to the blockchain that aims to increase efficiency and reduce transaction fees. This upgrade has attracted more investors to the platform, leading to a surge in ETH’s price.

ETH and Big Eyes Coin: David vs. Goliath?

While both ETH and Big Eyes Coin are altcoins, they have some key differences. ETH has an established ecosystem with a strong network of investors. At the same time, Big Eyes Coin is a newer coin still gaining investors’ trust and establishing itself within the industry.

ETH has seen significant growth in the short term due to the Shanghai upgrade, and as a result, investors are now pouring more money into the platform – almost as much as before the global crypto recession.

This has caused the coin to grow in valuation, and since the coin now offers investors the chance to withdraw their ETH, it seems there will be more flocking to the platform in the chase for a profit. This may greatly impact its current performance, likely causing a boom effect.

On the other hand, Big Eyes Coin is still in its early stages. However, the bonuses and rewards offered give investors a glimpse at the potential of this token. The token will surely be a strong contender when on the market and in full force.

In conclusion, both ETH and Big Eyes Coin have the potential for growth in the short term. ETH’s established ecosystem and recent upgrades make it a strong contender in the altcoin market, set to grow in the coming months significantly. Big Eyes Coin’s focus on wealth creation, community, and rewards could make it an attractive investment opportunity.

Sponsored

WARNING: The investment in crypto assets is not regulated, it may not be suitable for retail investors and the total amount invested could be lost

AVISO IMPORTANTE: La inversión en criptoactivos no está regulada, puede no ser adecuada para inversores minoristas y perderse la totalidad del importe invertido